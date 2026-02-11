Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Seahawks' Ernest Jones Says 'F*** You' To Doubters During Championship Parade

By TMZ Staff
Published
LETTIN' 'EM FLY
Seahawks LB Ernest Jones had zero filter at the Seahawks Super Bowl parade, unleashing several F-bombs during his speech ... including a very pointed "f*** you" to the haters!

The R-rated address went down on Wednesday at the Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field, a pre-parade event where head coach Mike Macdonald and several players took the stage to address thousands of fans.

Jones -- who had 5 interceptions this season -- was called up to the mic after Leonard Williams ... and he was honest was the start, warning everyone that it probably wasn't the greatest idea.

"I'ma keep it a buck, I'm probably the last person they should've gave a mic to," Jones said, "But we finna turn up!"

EJ went on to praise the Seahawks owners and Coach Macdonald ... and gave a wild shoutout to his teammates, a.k.a. "these bad ass motherf*****s who played this game the right way!"

Jones didn't stop there. He also called out all the haters who had anything negative to say about his quarterback, Sam Darnold, the team, and/or the city of Seattle.

"I got two words for you -- F*** YOU!"

Despite the F-bomb-filled speech, his team and crowd loved it, as everyone erupted in cheers.

Keep in mind, this is just the pre-event -- the main celebration is a two-mile parade through downtown Seattle -- and is expected to last about two hours.

Plenty of time for more excitement -- and F-bombs!

