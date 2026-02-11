Zayn Malik Doubles Down, Says He Was Never in Love With Gigi Hadid

I 'Love' Gigi Hadid ... But I Was Never 'In Love' With Her

Zayn Malik is doubling down on a past claim that he's never been in love ... not even with his daughter's mom, Gigi Hadid.

The singer got super candid with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, delivering the coldest news in the warmest way possible.

Watch the clip ... when Alex asks him if he still stands by a comment he made 2 years ago that he didn't think he'd ever truly been in love, Zayn very politely agreed with the sentiment.

Zayn explained, "Because my understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust. Maybe it was this ... maybe it was that ... I don't feel like it was love."

But he did add a clarification ... "I will always love G, because she's the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don't know if I was ever in love with her."