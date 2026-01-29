Zayn Malik Appears to Take a Dig at Harry Styles Ticket Prices

Zayn Malik has entered the chat ... after fans expressed shock, frustration and outright rage over Harry Styles' startling ticket prices, Zayn seemed to add to the pile-on during a recent concert.

Zayn Malik makes comment on ticket prices while thanking fans:



“A big, big thank you to each and every one of you for being here with me tonight. You could’ve been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high, just saying.” pic.twitter.com/Ym5iylzJhx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2026 @PopCrave

While on stage at Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM recently, Zayn said, “A big, big thank you to each and every one of you for being here with me tonight."

Then, with a big smile, he added, "You could’ve been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me. Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high ... just saying.”

ICYMI ... seats at Harry's shows at Wembley Stadium in the UK shot up to $642.76 ... and that's nothing compared to the most expensive VIP package for Harry's NYC shows -- those will cost you $1,667.

Fans weren't the only ones wowed by the hefty price tag. Oasis singer Liam Gallagher appeared to chime in, posting, "HOW MUCH," in a January 26, X post.

Harry's 7-city "Together, Together" tour is already breaking records. It scored the largest presale registration ever for a single market or residency-style run when more than 11.5 million fans tried to score presale tickets for his MSG shows ... and his Wembley Stadium shows tied Coldplay for most ever at the venue.