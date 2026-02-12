TMZ's Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards!
TMZ's Last Minute V-Day Cards!
Published
Ain't no way we forgot about lover's day! TMZ's got you covered with the cutest custom cards -- Hailee Steinfeld, Tate McRae and more hot stars are ready to spice up your Valentine's Day!
Whether you're ridin' solo, cuffed up, or have your eye on a special someone ... no need to run out to the store, 'cuz these crafted cards are ICONIC!
When you find your perfect match, click the link to download a printable version!