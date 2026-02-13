'Love Island' Jeremiah Brown Says Valentine's Day Looks 'Bleak' for Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Looks like Jeremiah Brown’s "Love Island" luck didn’t follow him back to the mainland ... 'cause he tells us his Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be a total dud.

We caught up with Jeremiah in Hollywood Wednesday, and he admits the so-called day of love isn’t looking too loving -- and he’ll likely just be kicking it with the boys instead.

Catch the full clip, because Jeremiah breaks down where his dating life actually stands ... and bottom line, he’s ready to feel those butterflies again.

He makes it clear he’s not picky either -- influencers, corporate queens, whoever -- if the vibe’s right, he’s in.