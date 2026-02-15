'Days of Our Lives' Alum Charlotte Ross Sells Los Angeles Estate for $3.4 Million

Charlotte Ross is officially done with her Studio City chapter ... because the actress has sold her hillside home ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the "Days of Our Lives" alum closed Thursday, unloading the Fryman Canyon Estates property for $3.4 million. We're told Ross is moving out of the area altogether.

The gated 6-bedroom, 4-bath Cape Cod sits at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, giving it serious privacy ... a rare find in L.A. The 1940s era home offers more than 4,100 square feet of living space on a generous lot, blending old-school charm with modern touches.

The main floor features open living and dining spaces that spill into a family room with French doors leading to the backyard. The kitchen comes decked out with top-of-the-line Viking appliances.

Upstairs, several bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and big windows with canyon views. The primary suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closets and a bathroom outfitted with a clawfoot tub and rainfall shower.

Out back, beautiful landscaping surrounds the yard, which includes a pool and built-in spa. There’s also a detached guest house complete with its own entrance, kitchenette and full bathroom.