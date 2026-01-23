Cameron Diaz Mansion Hunting in Miami Area, Toured NBA Player's House

Cameron Diaz might be ready to plant some new roots ... and she’s been scoping out some of South Florida’s most impressive homes -- one of which belongs to a prominent NBAer.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cameron has been quietly touring high-end homes in the Miami suburbs and Miami Beach over the past few weeks with her husband, Benji Madden, as they explore potential new digs.

We're told in late December, the couple checked out a jaw-dropping 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate in Pinecrest -- which belongs to Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green. The house is currently on the market for $16.4 million.

Check out the gallery ... Green's sprawling 10,000-square-foot-plus estate boasts a private theater, game and play rooms, massive gym, 4-car garage, an insane resort-style pool ... and of course, a basketball court.

Despite all that, sources say Cameron and Benji have not yet made an offer.

What makes the timing interesting ... the couple’s Beverly Hills home has been sitting on the market since 2024, and even after a price drop, it still hasn’t sold.

Cameron and Benji share two young children -- Raddix and Cardinal -- so it’s possible they've settled on the Sunshine State as a place to raise their growing family.