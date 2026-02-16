Trump Brutally Mocked on Presidents Day With Satirical Floats at German Festival

Donald Trump might’ve been celebrating Presidents Day stateside ... but over in Germany, they were dragging him through the streets -- literally.

Düsseldorf’s infamous "Rose Monday" carnival parade unleashed a brutal procession of Trump mockery ... with massive floats showing Trump caricatures punching Jesus, cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even dancing pants-less with a gagged Statue of Liberty with his tongue hanging out.

They did not hold back on the visuals -- another Trump model had his naked rear in the air, with lipstick kisses labeled with various names and organizations -- all exaggerated for maximum effect in front of massive crowds.

To be fair, Trump wasn’t the only target ... Germany’s carnival tradition is known for absolutely skewering political figures from all over the world with over-the-top, no-holds-barred satire.