Deandre Ayton Detained, Searched For Weed At Bahamas Airport, No Charges Filed

Los Angeles Lakers star Deandre Ayton was temporarily detained at a Bahamas airport as authorities searched his posessions for marijuana, but was eventually released after the search came up empty, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Central Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force told us Ayton -- a native of the Bahamas -- was searched at the Lyden Pindling International Airport after he was allegedly spotted smoking weed on the premises.

But when reached by phone Tuesday evening, his attorney, Devard Francis, painted a different picture.

Francis tells us his client was briefly held by authorities who searched his bag for weed. After, DA was released, and no charges were filed. Francis said Ayton is on his way back to L.A. to rejoin the Lakers as they get ready to kick off the second half of the NBA season.

Ayton is a former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and played for the Suns, Blazers, and is currently the starting big man for the Lakers.