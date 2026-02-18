'My Strange Addiction' Abigail Loves to Eat Wet Cat Food

Play video content TLC

A Texas woman likes to get her fatty proteins from a can .... filled with cat food!!!

TMZ has an exclusive sneak peek from tonights new episode of "My Strange Addiction" ... and it features Abigail ... a 26-year-old who has been chowing down on kitty cuisine for going on two decades.

Abigail loves the sound the lid makes when she pries open a can of wet cat food ... and she says she eats it with chopsticks, forks, spoons ... and her personal favorite, her bare hands.

She tried cat food for the first time as a kid feeding her kitties ... she noticed they way they went crazy for the grub and decided to try some herself ... and ever since, she's been hooked.

Abigail eats wet cat food on the street with other cats, as a snack when she's out with her sister ... and even at the dinner table when the rest of her family eats human food.