'My Strange Addiction' Jayden Addicted to Eating Hot Glue Every Day, Consumes on Camera

One Illinois woman is in a seriously sticky mess ... she’s literally addicted to eating hot glue every single day!

In a sneak peek of this week’s TLC's "My Strange Addiction," 20-year-old Jayden goes full confessional about her glue obsession -- admitting she burns through more than 8,000 glue sticks annually and even busts out a hot glue gun to show exactly how she eats the sticky stuff.

You’ve gotta see this clip, 'cause it’s wild ... Jayden breaks down her hot-glue routine, explaining the exact consistency she looks for, how she waits until it’s perfectly tacky, then peels it off and chomps down like it’s a snack.

You’d think this is a full-blown health horror show -- but Jayden says aside from being super constipated, she doesn't get as many stomach aches as you'd expect.

She traces it all back to age 3, when she was gnawing on whatever else she could get her hands on -- before leveling up to hot glue once arts and crafts came into her life a few years later.

Jayden claims no one’s ever told her the habit is bizarre -- but landing on a show literally called "My Strange Addiction" kind of gives the game away that she knows she’s stuck in a pretty sticky rut!