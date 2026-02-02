'My Strange Addiction' Janet Eats Her Own Toenails

Play video content TLC

A single mom in West Virginia grows her own snacks, but it's not what you think ... because she says she's addicted to eating her own toenails.

TMZ has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's episode of "My Strange Addiction" ... and it features Janet from Hedgesville, WV ... she literally chews her nails off her toes.

Janet says she eats over 60 nail clippings every single week ... and sometimes, when her chompers encounter a really crunchy one, she saves it for later in a special jar ... getting it extra crunchy.

For Janet, chewing and eating toenails is especially fulfilling after a sweaty workout ... she slips off her shoes and puts her foot in her mouth to bite off a salty morning snack.

Seems Janet's feet are finger toenail-lickin' good.