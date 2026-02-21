'16 & Pregnant' Star Weston Gosa Arrested For Felony Shoplifting

Weston Gosa -- Whitney Purvis' baby daddy -- has been arrested for felony shoplifting ... TMZ has learned.

The "16 & Pregnant" star was arrested and booked on a charge of felony theft by shoplifting Friday in connection with the alleged events of November 6, 2025 ... when cops say he stole $542.96 worth of merchandise from a company called Tractor Supply in Georgia.

Gosa -- sporting a thick salt-and-pepper beard -- looks none too happy to be in police custody in the mug shot.

This isn't the first time Gosa's run into trouble with the law. He's previously been arrested for DUI and criminal trespass in separate incidents.

His ex Purvis has dealt with legal troubles of her own ... including her arrest last year for involuntary manslaughter.

Gosa and Purvis have also dealt with major personal tragedy in the last year. They are both reeling after their 16-year-old son Weston Gosa Jr.'s death in June 2025.