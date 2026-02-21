Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'16 & Pregnant' Star Weston Gosa Arrested For Felony Shoplifting

'16 & Pregnant' Weston Gosa Whitney Purvis' Ex Arrested For Felony Shoplifting

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Weston Lewis Gosa mug shot Floyd County Sheriffs Office
Floyd County Sheriff's Office

Weston Gosa -- Whitney Purvis' baby daddy -- has been arrested for felony shoplifting ... TMZ has learned.

The "16 & Pregnant" star was arrested and booked on a charge of felony theft by shoplifting Friday in connection with the alleged events of November 6, 2025 ... when cops say he stole $542.96 worth of merchandise from a company called Tractor Supply in Georgia.

Gosa -- sporting a thick salt-and-pepper beard -- looks none too happy to be in police custody in the mug shot.

whitney-purvis-weston-gosa-1

This isn't the first time Gosa's run into trouble with the law. He's previously been arrested for DUI and criminal trespass in separate incidents.

Michael Jackson-HULU-INLINE

His ex Purvis has dealt with legal troubles of her own ... including her arrest last year for involuntary manslaughter.

whitney purvis and weston gosa insta 1

Gosa and Purvis have also dealt with major personal tragedy in the last year. They are both reeling after their 16-year-old son Weston Gosa Jr.'s death in June 2025.

We've reached out to Weston ... so far, no word back.

Related articles