Legendary Salsa Musician Willie Colón Dead at 75

Legendary salsa musician Willie Colón has died at the age of 75.

Willie's Facebook page shared a statement early Saturday morning to confirm the news, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colon."

The statement reveals he passed away peacefully Saturday morning, surrounded by his loving family ... adding "While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever."

The post ends with ... "Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief."

Colón's manager -- Pietro Carlos -- also posted some heartfelt words for the late artist, saying "Today, We've lost an architect of the New York sound, a trombonist who made metal his banner and wrote eternal chapters in our musical history."

Carlos adds ... "Willie didn't just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn't been heard before. His trombone was the voice of the people, an echo of the Caribbean in New York, a bridge between cultures."

His manager ends the tribute with "Today we say goodbye to a master, but his legacy lives on" and thanks Willie for everything, but above all, their friendship.

There is no mention of a cause of death, but this announcement comes after unconfirmed reports came out earlier this week, stating Colón was hospitalized for respiratory problems.

