Did Donald Trump Call Into C-Span Under a Made-Up Name?

People online are going nuts right now debating whether a C-Span caller named John Barron is actually President Donald Trump trying to get some good press.

Here's the deal ... somebody called into C-Span Friday under the name John Barron -- sounding exactly like Trump -- and it's splitting people into 2 camps ... those who think it's clearly an impersonator, and people who think this is exactly the kind of thing our president would do.

The people in the latter category have a good argument.

“Based on pitch, tone, cadence, and his expertise, John Miller and Donald Trump are one and the same.”

Trump allegedly had a habit of making fake calls to reporters in the '80s and '90s. At the time, he was known to handle his publicity himself by taking phone calls with the media under a different name.

It became such a thing that CNN did an investigation that determined a caller named John Miller was actually Donald Trump, making the absolute minimum effort to disguise his voice.