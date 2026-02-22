Steve Irwin's Family Honors Him on Would-Be 64th Birthday

The Irwin family is keeping the Crocodile Hunter's spirit alive.

Sunday marked what would have been Steve Irwin's 64th birthday, and his family made sure the day didn’t pass without heartfelt tributes honoring the late wildlife icon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bindi Irwin shared touching throwback photos of her dad and her brother, Robert Irwin, during their childhood days at the Australia Zoo. In her message, Bindi reflected how much she misses her dad and revealed her 4-year-old daughter, Grace, sweetly calls Steve her "guardian angel" ... a nod to the way his legacy continues through the next generation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Robert also posted a nostalgic snapshot from when he was a young boy sitting with his dad, writing Steve remains a guiding light and daily inspiration in his life. It's no secret Robert has followed closely in his dad's conservation footsteps ... and moments like this show just how personal that mission still is.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Terri Irwin joined in on the celebration as well, sharing her own loving words about her late husband and encouraging fans to continue supporting wildlife conservation in his honor.