Michael Jackson Pepsi Commercial Disaster Not Caused by Hair Product

Michael Jackson's disastrous 1984 Pepsi commercial was the beginning of the end of his life, even though it took decades to play out.

TMZ connects the dots in our new Hulu documentary "Michael Jackson: 30 Fatal Seconds" ... showing how the burns from the pyrotechnics led to lifelong drug and plastic surgery addictions.

As for why it happened ... we dig deep. There are lots of stories Michael had product in his hair that set him ablaze -- not true.

There are also stories Michael made the decision to hesitate on that first step before walking down, thus coming in contact with the flames -- also not true.