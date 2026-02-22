Viral Stuffed IKEA Monkey Sells for Hundreds on eBay

An IKEA plush toy is officially swinging into resale madness ... cause TMZ has learned some sellers are asking for serious cash after the retailer sold out.

The frenzy started after viral photos showed Punch, a monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, clutching IKEA's DJUNGELSKOG orangutan plush for comfort. The sweet moment blew up online, and shoppers rushed to grab the same stuffed sidekick.

Now? It’s a flipping frenzy. A quick scan of eBay shows listings as high as $350, with others going for $269.99, $240, and well over $100 ... a huge markup from the toy's original $20 IKEA price. Some sellers are even tacking on hefty shipping fees, pushing totals even higher.

IKEA saw a sharp spike in demand over the past several days, particularly in Japan, the United States and South Korea. We're told stores in those regions are actively working to restock after inventory was wiped out.

Javier Quiñones, CEO and CSO of IKEA U.S. and now Commercial Manager at Ingka Group, tells TMZ ... the orangutan plush has long been one of the retailer's most sought-after toys, but Punch's viral story has given it "a little extra love."

TMZ has also learned ... after seeing the social media buzz, IKEA Japan reached out directly to the zoo. Last Tuesday, the company donated several soft toys, including additional orangutans and storage items, to enhance areas for children visiting.

As for Punch, IKEA says it sincerely hopes he'll eventually feel comfortable around the other monkeys and won’t need the plush for reassurance.