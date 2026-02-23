Sydney Sweeney Cuts Business Ties With Ex-Fiance Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has cut a huge business tie with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, dissolving their old production company and starting a brand new one with the same name, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Sydney paid Jonathan out, so she could have a clean slate. Jonathan has nothing to do with Sydney’s life, we’re told.

According to sources, Jonathan has been telling people he made her. Sources close to Sydney feel radically different about the subject, feeling that, if anything, Jonathan used the entertainer.

Sydney, with Jonathan, launched Fifty-Fifty Films LLC back in January 2019. The exes started dating in 2018 and ended their engagement in March 2025.

Per official records, Sydney and Jonathan were both listed as managers of the company in May 2025.

Fifty-Fifty Films described itself as an “independent production studio," working on the actress's horror film "Immaculate", along with her smash hit rom-com "Anyone But You", costarring Glen Powell.

But on December 12, 2025, docs were filed asking the State of California to dissolve the Fifty-Fifty Films LLC ... and a box was checked on the form indicating that the dissolution was made by a vote of all members.