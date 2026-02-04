Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Shots Promoting New Lingerie Line SYRN

Trimming My Garden in My New Lingerie

Sydney Sweeney knows sex sells ... and she's going all in on the adage for her new lingerie line.

Check out these new photos Sydney just posted promoting her new venture, SYRN ... she's got the girls out and is dangerously close to giving folks a look at her nipples.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sydney's well known for her famous pair, but she's also showing off her derriere ... and she's doing some sexy gardening in her lingerie sets.

The "Christy" star is a total knockout here ... and she knows how to ride ... get a load of her on a lawn mower ... she keeps things trimmed, it seems.

Sydney's all dolled up looking like a pinup model, and it sounds like we can expect more of this from her ... this is just the first drop from SYRN's romantic collection.

Play video content

As you know ... Sydney announced the new lingerie line last month after scaling the iconic Hollywood sign and decorating it with bras in a legally dicey move.