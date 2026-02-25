Alex Honnold Reveals His Method for Pooping While Climbing

I Go a Mile High Off the Side of a Cliff!!!

Play video content YouTube/@HasanMinhaj

Professional rock climber Alex Honnold has found himself in some sh**ty situations in his death-defying line of work ... and he tells Hasan Minhaj what it's like when you're scaling a mountain -- and nature calls.

When you gotta go, you gotta go ... that was pretty much Alex's motto when Hasan asked him how he goes to the bathroom while climbing.

According to Alex ... you just go!

In fact ... there's apparently been multiple times where Alex found himself hanging off the side of a cliff, one-handed, while taking a dump.

While it's difficult to shock Alex, he seemed genuinely taken aback when Hasan asked if he has to soil his pants when it's time to relieve himself while on duty.

Alex scoffed at the idea and revealed he drops his drawers enough to evacuate his bowels below ... provided it's not on another climber's head.

"When it happens, it happens," Alex said. "It's better than pooping your pants!"