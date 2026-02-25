Eddie Van Halen's Famed Electric Guitar Could Fetch $1.5 Million at Auction

When you think of legendary rock guitarists, Eddie Van Halen immediately pops into your mind ... and so do his equally famous Kramer Guitars -- and one of them can now be all yours ... but only if you have some very deep pockets!

That's right ... the late music virtuoso's striped 1985 Kramer studio guitar is hitting the auction block on GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com starting today, through March 13.

And the piece of guitar history is expected to fetch between $1,000,000 and $1,500,000, with a starting bid of $700,000.

By the way, there's a whole story behind this Van Halen guitar ... Eddie presented his prized possession to a gentleman named Michael Gutierrez, who entered a 1985 contest during the NAMM guitar show.

The contest was titled, "One lucky winner will win one of Eddie Van Halen's personally owned Kramer Guitars."