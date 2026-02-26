H.S. Hoops Player Flooded With Support After Fan Called Him N-Word at Game

Play video content NFHS Network

A Black high school basketball player is being met with an "outpouring of encouragement and support" after a fan hurled the N-word at him during a recent game ... and TMZ Sports has learned he's even back on the court, despite the ugly incident.

The disgusting moment happened in the second quarter of last week's Flint Metro League boys basketball semifinal game, when a Goodrich High School fan yelled a racist slur at a Flint Kearsley High player.

The incident, which was captured on a live stream of the game, predictably sparked outrage ... but also a whole bunch of love and support for the player, especially from his teammates, classmates, and the community.

"I’m happy to share that he is doing well, has played in two basketball games since the incident," said Paul Gaudard, the Kearsley Community Schools Superintendent, "and has been surrounded by an outpouring of encouragement and support from our entire community."

"We remain focused on using this as an opportunity to reinforce our district values of building community, inclusion, and respect."

The student who shouted the racist slur has since been disciplined by Goodrich Area Schools, with district officials confirming the matter was handled in accordance with their student code of conduct.

"We take matters like this seriously, which is why the student section was promptly removed, the matter was investigated, and the conduct was addressed," Goodrich Area Schools Superintendent Mike Baszler said in a statement.