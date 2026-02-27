Legendary Singer Neil Sedaka Dead at 86

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka -- who gained worldwide fame in the 1960s -- has died at age 86 ... TMZ has learned.

We learned earlier today, Neil wasn't feeling well Friday morning and was taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

Sedaka's family tells TMZ ... "Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed."

Earlier today, the L.A. County West Hollywood sheriff's station told TMZ ... deputies assisted the fire department on a medical request call, and paramedics transported him to a local hospital at about 8 AM today.

Neil had multiple No. 1 hits in the early '60s ... including "Oh! Carol," "Calendar Girl," and "Breaking Up is Hard to Do." He saw a career resurgence in the mid-1970s with the success of his songs "Laughter in the Rain" and "Bad Blood." He was a founding member of the Tokens in the late 1950s.

Sedaka has been nominated for five Grammy awards in his illustrious career. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and he's also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Neil has popped up on television a few times over the years too ... with guests spots on "King of Queens" and "The Carol Burnett Show" among his credits. He also served as a guest Judge on "American Idol" season 2 -- raving about Clay Aiken's cover of his song "Solitaire."

Neil is survived by his wife Leba Strassberg in 1962 and their two children.

He was 86.