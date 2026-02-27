Musician Tank's L.A. Home Broken Into, Thieves Caught on Camera

Durrell "Tank" Babbs' home was broken into today by a trio of thieves ... but it seems they weren't able to make off with much, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... a call came in around 4 AM when his alarm company alerted police to activity at Tank's Los Angeles house. We're told the three suspects -- all wearing hoodies -- were gone by the time police arrived.

At least one watch was taken ... and the suspects were all recorded on surveillance video.