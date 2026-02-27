Musician Tank's L.A. Home Broken Into, Thieves Caught on Camera
Durrell "Tank" Babbs' home was broken into today by a trio of thieves ... but it seems they weren't able to make off with much, TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell us ... a call came in around 4 AM when his alarm company alerted police to activity at Tank's Los Angeles house. We're told the three suspects -- all wearing hoodies -- were gone by the time police arrived.
At least one watch was taken ... and the suspects were all recorded on surveillance video.
The singer, songwriter and producer is best known for his "Maybe I Deserve," "Please Don't Go" and "When We."