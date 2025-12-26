Ex–Marlins Draft Pick’s Alleged Washington Capitol Break-In Bodycam Footage Released

Play video content Washington State Police

TMZ Sports has obtained bodycam footage from the night a former Miami Marlins' draft pick allegedly wreaked havoc on the Washington State Capitol ... showing destruction throughout the building.

Cops arrived on the scene and found an abandoned Ford in the landscaping. After walking around, trying to find the driver of the vehicle, the fire alarms inside the building were heard going off, sending the cops running to figure out what was going on.

A responding officer found Gunnar Schubert walking outside the building before ordering him to the ground and throwing him in cuffs. Before he was detained, he threw a can of lighter fluid ... clearly, the 29-year-old wasn't in a speaking mood with cops.

After loading him in the back of their squad car, they ventured inside to see the damage he allegedly caused. They went into State Representative Liz Berry's office ... discovering the former Gonzaga player allegedly smashed her window with "two hammers."

An officer believed he found cigarette ash in the southwest corner of the building.

"It smells like a cigarette," he said.

They continued walking around the building, where they found broken glass and smoke inside the State Reception Room. When they entered ... they noticed a burned flag.

Gunnar was later booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and first-degree malicious mischief. However, prosecutors charged him with second-degree burglary, a felony, and third-degree malicious mischief ... a gross misdemeanor.

Before being drafted by the Marlins ... Schubert played his college ball at Gonzaga -- racking up five home runs and 56 RBIs in 110 games.

He was drafted 837th overall by the Marlins, reaching Single-A Jupiter before being released.