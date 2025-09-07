SportsCenter Hosts Slam 'Karen' for Taking Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

The hosts of ESPN's SportsCenter are weighing in on Friday's viral baseball moment -- and are they ever pissed at the woman who snatched a home run ball from a young Phillies fan.

Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves were doing their Friday night segment, “So This Happened,” inside the studio after the Philadelphia Phillies destroyed the Miami Marlins 9-3.

Sportscenter's Nicole Briscoe & Michael Eaves went off on woman in the home run ball situation in Miami pic.twitter.com/Ve3DbgppV1 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) September 6, 2025 @cjzero

The hosts were clearly beside themselves after watching video of the woman — who Briscoe dubbed a "Karen" — take the home run ball from the cute kid, who appeared to be with his father in the stands.

Briscoe and Eaves also praised the crowd for siding with the boy and his dad ... Eaves even said, "Awesome, make her feel terrible," referring to the "Karen."

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025 @Phillies

Both went on to give props to Phillies centerfielder Harrison Bader — who hit the home run — for gifting the boy a bat after the game.

You may recall ... in the fourth inning, Bader cracked the home run into the stands at the Marlins LoanDepot Park — and the woman bent down to pick up the ball, which landed near her feet.

We got the Phillies Karen that took a kid’s baseball in 4K



pic.twitter.com/tLMNGNkk22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025 @barstoolsports

The man came dashing over and scooped up the ball before the woman could and he ran back to give the home run ball to his son.

Then, all hell broke loose when the woman came over and started arguing with the man over the ball. The guy eventually grabbed the ball from his son and handed it to the woman to get her out of their hair.