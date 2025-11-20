Dodgers Heroes Rojas, Will Smith World Series Home Run Balls On Auction Block

Miguel Rojas and Will Smith hit two of the most clutch World Series home runs ever -- powering the Dodgers to a thrilling victory in extra innings of Game 7 -- and now the historic baseballs are on the auction block!

You'll recall ... the Dodgers, playing the deciding game on the road in Toronto, trailed the Blue Jays, 4-3, in the 9th inning. They were two outs away from going home W.S. losers.

Rojas, a 36-year-old veteran utility infielder who was slumping (he hadn't recorded a hit in weeks) and only had seven homers on the season, came to the plate with no one on base, facing reliever Jeff Hoffman.

Hoffman hung a breaking ball on a full count, and BOOM, Rojas put a charge into one, sending the ball flying over the left field fence at the Rogers Centre.

Tie game.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Jays nearly won the game twice ... but two incredible plays -- by Rojas at second, and Andy Pages in center -- kept the ball game tied.

Fast forward to the top of the 11th.

With two outs and a (ghost) runner on third ... and the count full, Smith hit one of the most memorable dingers ever, putting the Dodgers up 5-4, the first time they led all game.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the eventual World Series MVP, despite starting the game the night before, came in to close things out ... but it wasn't easy.

Yamamoto battled his way out of a no-outs, bases-loaded jam to secure the Dodgers' second straight World Series victory.

SCP Auctions managed to secure not just one, but both of the epic HR balls (Rojas even signed and inscribed his)!

Perhaps the craziest part of the story ... both baseballs, which landed just feet apart, were caught by the same family, a father and his son!

Matt and John Bains both took polygraph tests as part of the authentication process.

Bidding for the items, which are being sold separately, ends on Saturday.