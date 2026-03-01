Wu-Tang Clan Cofounder Oliver 'Power' Grant Cause of Death Revealed

Wu-Tang Clan cofounder Oliver "Power" Grant died after a "courageous" battle with pancreatic cancer ... his family said on Saturday.

In a joint statement given to Rolling Stone, Grant's family and his rap group revealed his illness -- telling the outlet he was a "true fighter until the end."

Oliver will be remembered as a "global architect of culture" whose legacy will continue on forever.

Wu-Tang Clan announced Grant's death earlier this week ... and popular members like Method Man and GZA jumped on social media to shout out their longtime friend -- with the latter even saying the group wouldn't have succeeded without him.

While Grant wasn't a performing member of WTC, he helped the group achieve stardom in their early years ... helping finance their first single, “Protect Ya Neck.”

He was also an executive producer on "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" ... which Rolling Stone ranked as the 27th greatest album ever in 2023.

Grant also helped create "Wu Wear" ... the collective's streetwear brand, which influenced fashion and funded the group during their first few years.

Oliver was just 52 years old.