'Supacell' in Production as Star Actor Ghetts Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Season 2 Is on the Way ... as Ghetts Goes to Prison

Rapper Ghetts is headed to prison for a long stretch ... but a new season of Netflix's "Supacell" -- a show in which he starred -- is still on the way ... though Netflix is being tight-lipped about the production.

Netflix confirmed to us production is underway for the popular British superhero series ... but refused to shine a light on what impact, if any, the development has on the show.

And that's a good question ... 'cause in "Supacell," Ghetts played the brutal villain Craig -- AKA "Krazy" -- whose fate was left somewhat ambiguous at the end of the first season.

Season 1 of the show was a hit ... with over 33 million hours of the program viewed in the first 3 days when it was released June 2024.

ICYMI ... Ghetts -- born Justin Clarke-Samuel -- was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash that killed a student in England last year.

Ghetts consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel on October 18 last year and colliding with Yabin Tamang, a 20-year-old Nepalese student, at 60 mph on a residential road in Ilford, East London.