Cops Arrest Woman Outside YouTuber Jake Webber's L.A. Home

A woman was arrested overnight after allegedly attempting to break into Jake Webber's Los Angeles home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... officers were called to the YouTuber's residence around midnight after a female showed up on his doorstep and tried to open the door. We're told she was taken away in cuffs for trespassing.

Sources say Jake is the one who called police to his home ... though it's unclear if he met with officers when they arrived.

Been a rough run for Jake lately ... the trespassing incident comes after a similar situation 2 weeks ago, when a woman arrived at his home uninvited and caused a disturbance, sources say ... it's unclear if it was the same woman.