Teen Who Created $50M App Might Quit College, Follow His Interests Elsewhere

Teen tech whiz Zach Yadegari is giving us a major update on his life after he sold his calorie-counting app a year after we first learned about it ... and he's now considering his options after half a year in college.

Zach stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday and spilled a few details about the multimillion-dollar deal selling the company he started at age 16 ... now 19, he's taking a "gap semester" after half his freshman year at the University of Miami ... one of the few schools that accepted him somehow, with his multimillion-dollar brain!

You might remember ... he told us last year he got rejected from most of the Ivies -- and now he admits his time at Miami could be wrapping up early ... after taking a cue from Steve Jobs and taking classes on just whatever he's found interesting. Watch the full clip for more on how that experiment's gone so far.

Zach also ran the numbers with us ... revealing Cal AI is on pace to hit about $50 million in revenue this year, up from $30 million last year. He couldn’t get into the nitty-gritty of the contract, but let’s just say he’s very happy with how things shook out.