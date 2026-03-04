Gayle King Staying With 'CBS Mornings' After Signing New Deal

Gayle King isn't going anywhere ... she signed a new deal with CBS and will remain with "CBS Mornings" going forward.

The host inked a contract with CBS News, according to the Wall Street Journal, and now Variety reports Gayle will remain on "CBS Mornings" for the foreseeable future.

Gayle's contract was set to expire in a couple months, leading to speculation about her future at the network ... but now it looks like she's staying put on the morning show she's helmed since 2012.

In a statement, Gayle says ... "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated. CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings.' As always, I'm open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in."

King has had to repeatedly deny rumors of her being removed from the show since late 2025, even angrily telling TMZ that she was staying back in October.