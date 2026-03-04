Influencer Karla Thaynnara Dies in Motorcycle Crash, Dad Dies Directly After

Karla Thaynnara -- a popular influencer known for posting about her motorcycle life -- has died ... which reportedly led her father to end his own life.

According to Brazilian outlet Correio Braziliense, the 25-year-old Karla died Tuesday around 8 AM local time after her motorcycle collided with a car on a highway. She was knocked down on the road, and run over by another car.

Her father -- reserve military police officer José Carlos Andrade Nogueira -- arrived at the scene and, after learning of his daughter's death, reportedly died by suicide.

Correio Braziliense reports Karla leaves behind a daughter.

A funeral was held in Karla and José's honor Wednesday ... and, the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Sandro Avelar, spoke at the funeral, calling the incident as "a great tragedy."

Karla had more than 60K Instagram followers and shared videos highlighting her vacations, family and -- of course -- her motorcycles.

She last posted February 21 ... sharing a video of herself working out at the gym.

RIP