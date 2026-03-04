Senator Tim Sheehy Helps Toss Ex-Marine Iran War Protestor Out of Hearing

Wild moment on Capitol Hill ... GOP Senator Tim Sheehy helped police remove an anti-war protestor from a Senate hearing ... and it's all on video.

Footage from Wednesday's Senate Armed Services Committee hearing shows a man in a Marine Corps uniform being dragged out by Capitol Police ... and then Sheehy runs over to help.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) took matters into his own hands and PERSONALLY helped Capitol Police EJECT a protestor who was railing against Trump's Iran strikes





The protestor is heard shouting, "No one wants to fight for Israel!!!"

The video shows Sheehy, a Senator from Montana, grabbing the protestor's legs and trying to lift him out of the room ... but the guy sticks his hand behind the door hinge and doesn't move.

Folks in the room start yelling about Sheehy allegedly breaking the protestor's arm ... but it's not clear if that's what unfolded. The protestor does not appear to be in extreme pain by the time he's booted.

CBS News reporter Alan He says the protestor is Brian McGinnis, a Green Party candidate running for Senate in North Carolina.

On his campaign website, McGinnis says he served four years in the Marine Corps.