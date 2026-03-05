Queen Latifah Posts Video Denying Viral Death Hoax Rumors

Play video content Instagram / @queenlatifah

Queen Latifah doesn't want fans falling for viral rumors about her death ... hopping on social media to dispel any notion that she's passed on.

Here's the deal ... a rumor that the star passed away began to circulate online this week ... and apparently, it reached the Queen's ears.

Her royal rapness jumped on Instagram and shared a clip telling fans she's "100% A-OK" ... before adding people shouldn't believe everything they read or see On The Internet.

She blows kisses, throws up a peace sign and grins wide for her audience as the clip ends.

Queen Latifah isn't publicly battling any health issues, as far as we can tell ... so, it's unclear where the unfounded rumor about her death came from -- or why people believed it.