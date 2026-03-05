TikToker Riziki Ilenre Died by Suicide, Alabama Officials Confirm

TikToker Riziki Ilenre's death has been ruled as a suicide, TMZ has learned.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has determined the 27-year-old died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan ... and was found during a welfare check.

She had a documented history of depression and past suicide attempts, the department said in an official investigation report.

TMZ previously confirmed with the Montgomery Police Department ... they were investigating her Dec. 12, 2025 death.

She reportedly died while on a TikTok livestream after being constantly bullied online, according to several social media posts from concerned users. TMZ has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department and her family for information on the reports ... so far, no word back.

Riziki had previously spoken out about her mental health struggles. She was studying law at Illinois Institute of Technology and was involved in her local ministry.

She was also vocal about her love for her service dog, Chief, frequently posting with him.

Riziki was 27.

RIP