Shohei Ohtani and Decoy Impersonators Crash WBC

Shohei Ohtani can do it all -- he can even be in two places at once if ya don't look closely enough -- 'cause an impersonator is crashing the World Baseball Classic ... complete with his very own Decoy by his side!!

Samurai Japan kicked off the international tournament hours ago ... with the Dodgers superstar rocking a grand slam and almost completing the hitting cycle as his squad easily handled Taiwan, 13-0.

I think the Dekopin dog on his knees with the Ohtani impersonator adds a level of The Shining I’m not entirely comfortable with pic.twitter.com/titMT1R0TE @JoshuaMellin

While Ohtani's dominance is the talk of the town, his name is also being thrown around due to the lookalike being present for the game ... alongside a grown human pretending to be his adorable pup.

Of course, Ohtani's Dutch Kooikerhondje is quite the star in his own right -- he was featured on a Dodgers bobblehead in the past ... and even had first pitch honors at a game!!

If that wasn't enough, there was a whole group of guys acting like the Japanese players ... so fans who couldn't get close to the real deal could always snap a selfie with the fakes!!