ATEEZ's Wooyoung Throws Solid First Pitch At Team Korea's WBC Game

No 'Bounce' On My First Pitch At WBC

Take note, celebs -- here's how ya throw a first pitch ... with K-pop idol Wooyoung from ATEEZ hurling it right over the plate ahead of Korea's World Baseball Classic matchup with Australia!!

The popular musician rocked a custom No. 99 Korea jersey and jeans as he took the mound on Monday ... with the crowd cheering him on as he got ready for his big moment.

The windup and form looked great as he executed a throw right down the middle.

Wooyoung made it easy for the catcher -- Hyung Jun Kim -- who didn't have to move his mitt much to secure the ball.

Although ATEEZ says to "slow it down, make it bouncy" in their most popular track, Wooyoung did neither with his pitch ... evading embarrassment in front of the Tokyo Dome crowd, and following up by brushing the dirt he stood on to make sure it looked nice for the game.

The end result should be no surprise -- after all, he practiced non-stop to make sure he delivered a good throw.

Perhaps he brought some good luck to his home team -- Korea beat Australia, 7-2.

It was a cool moment for the tournament -- ATEEZ is one of the biggest boy groups in K-pop right now ... and it's great to see Wooyoung squeeze the appearance into their "In Your Fantasy" tour schedule after their dates Down Under.

