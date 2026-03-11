'Big Brother' Winner Taylor Hale Strips Down For Playboy After Nude Photos Circulate

Taylor Hale -- the first Black woman to win "Big Brother" -- is taking back power over her image ... and she's doing it in the sexiest way possible!

After nude images of the 'BB' winner were released online without her permission, Taylor is leaning into the skid and taking back the reins with a scalding-hot Playboy shoot. You want nudes? Ok ... but now it's on her terms.

Check out the pics ... the reality star absolutely sizzles as Playboy's 2026 Miss March. She teases fans, covering her bare breasts in one pic, while showing off her shapely bum in another ... seriously, she's a complete smoke show, and she said it's because this time, she had a say.

Taylor told Playboy, “I was an active participant in this photo shoot. I was a collaborator. I assumed my power by becoming a co-creator." According to Taylor, being inside the "Big Brother" house was a different situation.

She explained, "I understood that I was being watched. It was explicit and contractual. But even there, the psychological boundaries of consent were more fraught than they appeared.”

Taylor added, “There are corners of the internet where fragments of my naked body exist. They were clipped from live feeds by viewers who were not interested in the story I was living, but in the access this surveillance provided them.”

But this time, Taylor gave consent, chose the photographer, and even "carefully selected the words you read, to explain why this moment feels so special."

She said, "It’s an opportunity for reclamation -- for active consent in my most vulnerable form.”