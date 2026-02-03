Cameron Brink Says She'd Consider Posing For Playboy, But Needs Fiancé's Approval!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Could Cameron Brink be the next hooper to hop from the WNBA to Playboy?? It's entirely possible ... 'cause the L.A. Sparks star tells TMZ Sports she'd consider posing for the magazine ... but her fiancé has to be on board.

Pro baller Kysre Gondrezick paved the way -- she was announced as the publication's Miss June last year -- and ditched her clothes for a stunning photoshoot to fulfill her duties.

Now that Gondrezick became the first pro basketball player to be named a "Playmate," could there be a second??

If so, Brink would make sense -- she has experience in modeling and expressed interest in going nude for the now-defunct ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue" in the past.

In fact, she admitted she got "fully naked" for a shot when she got in front of the cameras for "PLAYERS" ... which was no sweat, since there were only "gays and girls" around.

We asked Brink about it ... and it turns out Ben Felter plays a huge role in whether a Playboy collab is in the cards.

"Yeah, maybe!" Brink said ... while also shouting out her buddy, Kysre, for doing her thing in the mag ... adding, "she looked absolutely beautiful."

"We'll see ... maybe!! If my fiancé approves," she said with a laugh.

Speaking of her partner, Brink broke down what wedding planning has been like so far ... and she said the best part is getting to marry the love of her life!!