Cameron Brink Opens Up On Going 'Fully Naked' For Photo Shoot, 'It Wasn't An Issue'

Straight to Cam with Cameron Brink & Sydel Curry-Lee

Cameron Brink has no problem strutting her stuff in the buff ... opening up on her experience going "fully naked" for a recent photo shoot -- saying she wasn't sweating it one bit!!

The Los Angeles Sparks forward talked about her time in front of the cameras for the "PLAYERS" publication with her mom, Michelle, and teammate Dearica Hamby on the latest episode of her "Straight To Cam" podcast ... and she gushed over the artistry involved in the collab.

On the cover, the 23-year-old rocked a black suit with a grey shirt and black pants ... with her upper half opened up to expose her chest.

Brink revealed she ended up getting naked on set -- which shocked her mom, but she personally didn't think it was a big deal.

"There was only gays and girls in the room, I think," the hooper said. "It wasn't an issue."

"I like the artistry of it all. I like shooting stuff, like, I think it's fun."

In another shot from the magazine, Brink posed while holding a long trench coat ... and based on her new comments, it's safe to say that was the only item of clothing in the shot.

Mama Brink said she "loves" that her daughter is so comfortable in her own skin ... admitting she could never get herself to that point back during her athletic days.

Brink speculated it could be a generational thing ... 'cause she made it seem like the Sparks locker room is a free for all in the clothing dept.

Brink has been open about her desire to do more shoots that showcase the body ... telling Paul George on his "Podcast P" show last May that it's empowering to be a part of those publications.

"Just to see how your body purely as an athlete, to appreciate -- our bodies are our machines, that's how we make our money. So I think that's always a really cool concept."

Podcast P with Paul George

In that appearance, she made it clear she would love to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue -- which became a reality a few months later.