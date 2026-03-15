Claressa Shields Open to Fighting Amanda Nunes in Exhibition

If I Had to Do An Exhibition

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Claressa Shields isn’t exactly sold on exhibition fights ... but if she had to do one, she'd love to square off with MMA legend Amanda "Lioness" Nunes!!

That's what the G.W.O.A.T. told TMZ Sports following her latest win against Franchon Crews Dezurn in a 10-round bout in Detroit.

She thought her next opponent was going to be 16-1 Shadasia Green, but that's not going to happen right now. So we asked if she'd consider an exhibition for the time being.

"I would fight against Amanda Nunes in boxing," Shields said. "Absolutely. That would be a good one."

Nunes hasn't been active in combat sports since she retired in 2023, but tried to make a comeback in 2025 and fight Kayla Harrison. It was postponed when her opponent was diagnosed with a herniated disc in her neck that required surgery.

Shields considers Nunes the UFC version of her ... but she's confident she'd come away with the victory.

"I would win, but I think she's very heavy-handed, she's strong, and she's a great fighter. She is the UFC women's G.O.A.T. of all time, so Amanda Nunes is that girl, but in boxing, I'm that girl."

Shields, 30, was never really interested in doing exhibition bouts with women or men ... including Floyd Mayweather, who is known to take on non-sanctioned matches.

She also admitted she has mixed feelings about his return from retirement.