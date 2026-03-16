Teyana Taylor Tells Her Oscars Reaction Critics, It's Good Sportsmanship

It ain't just Oscars security catching heat from Teyana Taylor ... she's also got beef with viewers who thought her OTT reaction to Amy Madigan winning Best Supporting Actress over her was actually low-key shade.

Teyana jumped on X after someone posted the clip and dragged her enthusiastic reaction ... and she fired back, insisting she was simply showing real sportsmanship -- something she suggested the world’s gotten uncomfortable with because people are so used to sore losers.

Teyana compared folks' misery to "holy water touching a demon," while also dropping a little life lesson in the process ... telling followers to "win with grace & pure joy" and "lose with grace, chin up & dignity."

Goes without saying, the "One Battle After Another" actress really did look thrilled for "Weapons" star Madigan ... jumping out of her seat and celebrating like she'd just won herself.

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. 2026

That energy carried through the whole night too ... with Teyana even putting director Paul Thomas Anderson in a playful headlock as he headed up to collect the Best Picture trophy.