Oscars Security Firm Acknowledges Teyana Taylor's Incident With Guard

Teyana Taylor’s big Oscars night almost got upstaged by her heated run-in with a security guard ... and now the ceremony's security company is weighing in with its own version of what went down.

Security Industry Specialists acknowledged the incident between Teyana and one of its guards … saying things started when staff were trying to manage a crowded area and keep guests safe.

The company said, "During that interaction, there was incidental contact and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team, and we have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again."

The statement didn’t say whether the guard was fired -- just that the situation’s been handled behind the scenes.

The Academy tells TMZ ... "We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community.

"Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again."

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It was definitely a tense moment ... 'cause Teyana was heard calling someone off-camera "rude," claiming he tried to shove her -- with a source telling us security even asked her to apologize at one point during the exchange.