The B-52s Rip Texas Sen. John Cornyn Over 'Love Shack' Political Attack Ad

The B-52s are ripping Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn for using their famous song to attack his political opponent.

Cornyn's campaign dropped a political attack ad Tuesday using AI-generated content to go after Texas attorney general Ken Paxton and his sex scandal ... the 80-second ad is a parody of the B-52s' hit, "Love Shack."

In a statement to TMZ, the band says ... "Today we learned that our song 'Love Shack' is being used without our approval for a political attack between two politicians in the beautiful state of Texas. We do not endorse either candidate. We have already formally demanded the song immediately cease to be used in this tasteless and illegal way."

The statement continues ... "The B-52s have always stood for love and inclusion between all human beings. The 'Love Shack' symbolizes a 'place where we can get together.' All people, regardless of ethnicity, gender, age and also regardless of politics. Our music is and has been for almost 50 years, about love, inclusion, positivity and treating one another with respect."

B-52s members Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider, Keith Strickland and Cindy Wilson signed the statement.

Cornyn and Paxton are locked in a nasty GOP runoff election in Texas ... and the attack ad makes Paxton look like he's having affairs with two women. IRL, Paxton's wife is divorcing him over allegations of adultery.