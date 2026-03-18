College Student Reported Missing During Barcelona Spring Break Trip

A University of Alabama student on spring break in Barcelona, Spain has been reported missing when he didn't come home after a night out on Tuesday ... this according to multiple news outlets.

According to Chicago's WMAQ-TV, James "Jimmy" Gracey was at the popular nightclub Shôko when he disappeared. His mother -- Therese Gracey -- asked for help finding him in a Facebook post, writing the 20-year-old "didn’t make it back to the air bnb" but the cops have his phone.

In a statement to WVUA-TV in Alabama, the family says Jimmy was last seen hanging out at the beachfront club around 3 AM and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a gold chain with a rhinestone cross.

They say he was abroad visiting friends for spring break, which a U of A spokesperson confirmed in a statement to NBC Chicago … saying Jimmy was on a "personal trip" but staff are "in touch with the family" to provide assistance and support.

The Catalonia Police say they’re investigating, telling NBC News in a statement … "A call was received early yesterday morning, around 1:00 AM, reporting a possible disappearance. The disappearance was reported to have occurred on March 17, 2026, at 3:00 AM, in the Port Olímpic area."