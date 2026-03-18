Beyoncé's Mom's Gumbo Booth Briefly Shut Down by Health Department

Tina Knowles started the week with some Southern DIS-comfort ... her Texas eatery, Mama Tina's Gumbo, was shut down at the Houston Rodeo on Monday ... but the good news is it's back open now!

The Houston Health Department shut down the gumbo booth for undisclosed reasons ... but Beyoncé's mom was right back in the saddle yesterday as the establishment was reopened.

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The gumbo is apparently a special family recipe that has been perfected over decades, and loved by Bey! Officials gave us the lowdown about the brief shutdown ...

The Houston Health Dept. tells TMZ ... "On Monday, March 16, 2026, the Houston Health Department issued a temporary closure of Mama Tina's Gumbo booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a result of a complaint investigation. The vendor was cooperative with the department’s recommendations and passed a subsequent inspection. It was authorized to reopen on Tuesday, March 17, 2026."