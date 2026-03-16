Celebrities Hit Beyoncé's Chateau Marmont Oscars After-Party
Beyoncé & Jay Z Ultra-Exclusive Oscars After-Party Draws Stars!!!
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Jay-Z and Beyoncé celebrated Hollywood's biggest night with the town's biggest celebs -- and their Oscars -- at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunday ... and we have pics!
Some of the night's biggest winners -- Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler -- made an appearance, rubbing shoulders with fellow industry titans like Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, and Vin Diesel ... just to name a few.
Click through the gallery for more!