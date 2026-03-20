Skylar Grey Scrubbing Sexy Hometown High School Videos After Backlash

You Can Go Home Again ... But Being Risqué at Old HS a Bad Idea

Skylar Grey says she's editing some sexy videos she shot at her old Wisconsin high school after backlash from folks in town.

The singer filmed the controversial scenes in September for a documentary about her roots, but after folks saw some of her clips on social media, they complained to the Wisconsin Heights School District ... and they're planning to raise concerns Monday at a school board meeting.

Skylar tells TMZ ... "This album tells my coming-of-age story about my real life growing up in a small Midwest town -- and that includes the messy, confusing, and very human experience of discovering sexuality."

She continues ... "The videos were filmed when the school was empty, with no students present, and there was never any intention to involve or impact current students in any way."

Washington Heights High School flagged some scenes where Skylar filmed in front of signage and other identifying factors ... and asked her to remove the clips.

Syklar tells us ... "I understand why some people are uncomfortable, and I’ve taken steps to remove any identifying references to the school out of respect for the community. But I also believe artists should be allowed to tell honest stories about their lives -- even when those stories aren’t perfectly polished or easy to digest. This was my decision, and I take full responsibility. The school and its staff were not involved in the creative direction of the content.”